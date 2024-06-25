AND SO IT GOES… AND GOES…: Colorado Republican turmoil undermines the party.

On Thursday, party vice chairwoman Hope Scheppelman shared a video attacking Republican Jeff Hurd, the favorite to replace Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) in the 3rd Congressional District. (Boebert has moved to the 4th.) The original ad included the disclaimer “Paid for by Adam Frisch,” the Democratic nominee. But Scheppelman removed it and reposted the ad dozens of times on social media.

Hurd’s opponent, Ron Hanks, once blew up a photocopier in a campaign stunt. The GOP endorsed Hanks, whose fame has been propelled by Democratic dark money claiming he’s “too conservative.”

Removing the “paid-for” disclaimer and distributing the ad could constitute an in-kind contribution to Frisch and a Federal Election Commission violation.

Meanwhile, if Colorado Republican Party Chairman Dave Williams and company have their way, the GOP risks losing a Republican seat and, with it, the balance of power in the House. In turn, Trump could lose a shot at Colorado’s blue-leaning 8th District, where Williams endorsed Janak Joshi as the supposed “America First” MAGA candidate — contra Trump, who backs Gabe Evans.