BLUE CITY BLUES: Kevin O’Leary slams ‘wasteland’ San Francisco over store closures, bad policies: ‘It is not America anymore.’

The T.V. personality said that you must “blame the top manager” as well as city administrators and mayors for the current standard of living—or lack thereof.

O’Leary, a vocal critic of California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s “lack of executional skills,” didn’t mince words when discussing the poor policies put in place by the state’s chief.

Recently, California’s $20 minimum wage hike has become the latest thorn in many businesses’ owners’ sides.

“It’s a mistake, it’s a Gavin Newsom mistake,” O’Leary said when discussing the newly enacted law.

“It’s not just fast food and convenient dining that’s shutting down because they’re unprofitable at $20 a minimum wage. Lots of other businesses are leaving that state,” he continued.

O’Leary admitted that he doesn’t invest in startups in California anymore.