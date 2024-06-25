THE WASHINGTON FREE BEACON REFUSES TO PUBLISH HILLARY CLINTON’S NEW BOOK COVER: The Reason Is Obvious.

Warning: The following post contains harmful misinformation that is likely part of a foreign influence operation to interfere in American politics. Some readers may find it disturbing, while other readers may be too dumb to avoid getting brainwashed. Please proceed with caution.

Hillary Clinton has written a new book. Something Lost, Something Gained: Reflections on Life, Love, and Liberty is due out in mid-September, roughly eight years after the author suffered a health episode and nearly collapsed on the campaign trail in Manhattan.

We regret to inform you that, per the results of a Washington Free Beacon analysis, the promotional materials for Hillary’s forthcoming book are dangerously misleading at best. The author’s photo on the cover image, for example, has been deceptively edited beyond all recognition. Our analysts were unable to verify the identity of the individual who appears in the image.

Given the appropriate caution that media outlets have taken with respect to suspicious material—including the Associated Press’s decision in March to retract a “manipulated” photo of Kate Middleton—the Free Beacon is refusing to publish the photo without including the following crucial context to enhance our readers’ ability to discern fact from fiction.