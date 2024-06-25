THE FIX IS IN:

All I’m sayin is, something don’t feel right about Thursday. pic.twitter.com/xU8CmowgKx — Gabrielle Cuccia (@its_gabbygabs) June 25, 2024

On the one hand, maybe Trump was foolish to accept all the Team Biden/CNN (but I repeat myself) demands.

On the other: Maybe Trump Was Right to Accept Biden’s Sundowner Debate Rules. “What if Trump goes up against Biden with this one message underpinning his performance: ‘I’ve come to this debate the same way I’ll go back to Washington, with literally everything stacked against me. And I’ll still win.'”