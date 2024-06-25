THE LARGE PRINT GIVETH AND THE SMALL PRINT TAKETH AWAY: San Francisco home crashes more than 60% in value after listing says buyers must wait decades to move in. “Tenant’s current lease appears to grant tenants strong long-term rent rate amount restrictions, unconventional method of rental payment, and possible occupancy rights until 2053.”
