WATCH: CNN Anchor Has Tantrum After Trump Spokeswoman Calls Out Jake Tapper’s Bias.

One of the biggest challenges Donald Trump will have to face in his upcoming debate with Joe Biden on CNN on Thursday — assuming Biden shows up — won’t be handling the president but having Jake Tapper and Dana Bash as the moderators.

Tapper and Bash are about as anti-Trump as you get, and when Trump spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt appeared on CNN Monday to discuss the upcoming debate and happened to mention their bias, anchor Kasie Hunt had an absolute tantrum on the air.

When Leavitt pointed out that Trump was preparing to “go into a hostile environment on this very network with debate moderators who have made their opinions about him very well known over the past eight years,” Hunt insisted that both Tapper and Bash were “professional.”

But Leavitt came with receipts.

‘Well, first of all, it would take someone five minutes to Google Jake Tapper, Donald Trump, to see” that Tapper consistently likened Trump to Adolf Hitler. Then Hunt lost it and accused Leavitt of “attacking” her colleagues.

“I would like to talk about Joe Biden and Donald Trump — who you work for — if you’re here to speak on his behalf, we will have this conversation,” Hunt added.

“I am stating facts that your colleagues have stated in the past,” Leavitt responded.

“I’m sorry, guys … Karoline, thank you very much for your time. You’re welcome to come back at any time,” Hunt replied.