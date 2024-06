DEFUND THE UN:

BREAKING:

The Taliban have demanded that Afghan woman are not allowed to attend to upcoming UN conference on Afghanistan in Qatar on June 20th.

The Taliban also demanded that all discussions about women’s’ right are removed from the agenda.

The UN has agreed to the demands pic.twitter.com/jBHry3TdGu

— Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) June 24, 2024