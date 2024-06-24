SOCIALIST “IT GIRL” DESPERATE FOR SPOTLIGHT ONCE AGAIN: AOC doubles down on bizarre, cringeworthy antics at pro-Bowman rally: ‘It’s called organizing.’

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez defended her manic cameo at a weekend Bronx rally in support of fellow far-left Rep. Jamaal Bowman, saying the R-rated event had been “fun as hell.”

“Fox News is big mad that we’re for the many, not the money,” the “Squad” member wrote on X along with a clip of her on-stage gyrations at St. Mary’s Park in Mott Haven.

“We rallied 1,200 people in the Bronx to take on dark money, get fired up, and send busloads of volunteers to canvass and phone bank.

“It’s called organizing. And it’s fun as hell.”