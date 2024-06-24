AN EYE FOR AN EYE, MORE OR LESS: Louisiana Governor Signs Bill Authorizing Surgical Castration for Child Sex Offenders. “If an offender ‘fails to appear’ as required by court order for surgical castration, the offender may be charged and sentenced to three to five years in prison without the ‘benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence,’ according to the new law.”
