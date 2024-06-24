MORE OF THE SAME: Suppliers Think Pope Will Be Next Boeing CEO.

From her corporate bio:

Stephanie Pope is chief operating officer of The Boeing Company and executive vice president, president and chief executive officer of Boeing Commercial Airplanes, with primary responsibility for leading the commercial airplanes business and strengthening safety and quality across its operations. Commercial Airplanes specializes in the design, production and delivery of airplanes to customers worldwide with more than 13,000 Boeing jetliners in service today.

Prior to this role, Pope served as chief operating officer for the company since January 2024. Before that, she was president and CEO of Boeing Global Services, from April 2022 to December 2023, with responsibility for leading Boeing’s aerospace services business supporting commercial, government and aviation industry customers worldwide.

Previously, Pope was vice president and chief financial officer of Commercial Airplanes, from December 2020 to March 2022, with responsibility for the financial management and strategic, long-range business planning for the business unit.