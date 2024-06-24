DAVID THOMPSON: Don’t Oppress My People With Your White-Ass Folk Music.

In crushed-by-niche-culture news:

University of Sheffield researchers handed taxpayer cash to ‘decolonise’ folk singing.

A mere £1,485,400, since you ask. A gnat’s eyelash. For an issue of such fundamental importance to the turning of the world.

The project… has also been granted extra funds on top of this from bodies such as Research England.

Whew. I was getting worried there.