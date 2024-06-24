DAVID THOMPSON: Don’t Oppress My People With Your White-Ass Folk Music.
In crushed-by-niche-culture news:
University of Sheffield researchers handed taxpayer cash to ‘decolonise’ folk singing.
A mere £1,485,400, since you ask. A gnat’s eyelash. For an issue of such fundamental importance to the turning of the world.
The project… has also been granted extra funds on top of this from bodies such as Research England.
Whew. I was getting worried there.
Taking place at the University of Sheffield, researchers “will take an unflinching look at the white-centricity of folk music repertory, performers and audience by conducting fieldwork to shed light on long-standing vernacular singing practices of ethnic minority cultures in England.”
Simultaneously, England is hard at work solving the highly problematic issues involving milk: British taxpayers are funding research into the white supremacist origins of drinking milk.
Finally.