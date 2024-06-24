THE CORBYNIZATION OF THE DEMOCRATIC PARTY CONTINUES APACE: Time to pull the fire alarm. Jamal Bowman “will be remembered for pulling the fire alarm next to an emergency exit in one of the House office buildings in order to delay a vote on the House floor. That was a crime. Pulling the fire alarm on this guy now would be a blessing:”

Jamal Bowman is upset that a religious minority wants to live in a place where they can be close to synagogues, kosher grocery stores, and where they can raise their children with Jewish identity. This is the sort of thing you say if you want American Jewry to disappear. pic.twitter.com/q4sbmfoAp9 — Philip Klein (@philipaklein) June 23, 2024