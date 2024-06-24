June 24, 2024

THE CORBYNIZATION OF THE DEMOCRATIC PARTY CONTINUES APACE: Time to pull the fire alarm. Jamal Bowman “will be remembered for pulling the fire alarm next to an emergency exit in one of the House office buildings in order to delay a vote on the House floor. That was a crime. Pulling the fire alarm on this guy now would be a blessing:”

Posted at 12:30 pm by Ed Driscoll