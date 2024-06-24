JIHAD IS GLOBAL: Iran and Taliban discuss ‘joint action’ against Israel.

The Tehran regime and the Taliban administration have reaffirmed their growing ties and anti-Israel sentiment throughout the Gaza conflict. In February 2024, Iranian Special Presidential Envoy for Afghanistan Affairs Hassan Kazemi Qomi stated that “if need be, a martyrdom division from Afghanistan is prepared to fight in Gaza,” adding that “the way we see it, Afghanistan is also part of the Axis of Resistance.”

Following the Islamic Republic’s April 13 drone and missile attack on Israel, the Taliban was quick to issue a statement supporting the action by employing a similar rhetoric regarding Israel. The next day, Taliban Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Abdul Qahar Balkhi posted on X that Iran’s attack on the “criminal Zionist regime” was a “legitimate defense.”

Although the Taliban and Iran have clashed in the recent past over controversial issues such as water rights and refugees, the two also cooperated for nearly two decades as the Taliban fought to expel the US and its allies from Afghanistan. The Taliban ultimately succeeded when the US left the country in August 2021.