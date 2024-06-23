DISPATCHES FROM WEIMAR TEXAS: Doctors at biggest children’s hospital in US are manipulating parents into giving kids life-changing trans treatments, whistleblower nurse claims.

HOUSTON, Texas — A nurse at the nation’s largest children’s hospital says doctors pressured parents to give their kids hormone therapy and other transgender medicine interventions — warning that their children might kill themselves if they held off on treatments.

Vanessa Sivadge has worked at a Texas Children’s Hospital clinic where kids are given gender-affirming care since 2021. She said that doctors there are more driven by “ideology” than what was best for the youths, many of whom had additional underlying problems.

“Parents were manipulated by doctors with an ideological agenda to go down this path of medical transition for their child,” Sivadge told The Post in an exclusive interview.