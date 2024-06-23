INSIDE THE POST COUP:

Whatever the case, the Post’s investigation into Winnett ultimately succeeded in dissuading him from taking the job. On Friday morning, Telegraph editor Chris Evansinformed staff that Winnett had decided to forgo the Post job and remain in his current post as Telegraph managing editor. “As you all know, he’s a talented chap, and their loss is our gain,” Evans wrote. Lewis later confirmed the news to the Post newsroom, “with regret,” and added that Winnett had his “greatest respect and is an incredibly talented editor and journalist.”

Lewis will now lead the search for a new editor. Murray, who is already installed at the helm of the Post newsroom, and much more well liked than his British contemporaries, may be on the list of candidates. And yet, it’s hard to imagine that Lewis would go through with another search if he was considering quelling this epic shitstorm by elevating an internal candidate. Also, for all his talents, it’s hard to imagine that Murray is capable of transforming the Post as Lewis and Bezos have designed, whatever they plan to do. (And by the way, whatever those plans are, Lewis is surely biting his tongue…)

The ideal candidate for the role, after all, was always Winnett—not just for Lewis, but for his boss, too. Indeed, Bezos had met with Winnett prior to his hiring and signed off on the plan to install him as top editor. Bezos has also made clear that his first goal for the Post is profitability. Coincidentally, while the Post lost $77 million last year, TheTelegraph, where Winnett has been described as “the engine of the newsroom,” is on course to make a £65 million profit this year, or about $80 million.