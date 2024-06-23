YOUR DEVELOPERS WERE SO PREOCCUPIED WITH WHETHER OR NOT THEY COULD, THEY DIDN’T STOP TO THINK IF THEY SHOULD: Microsoft’s Copilot will let you join 3 meetings at once, but experts say it misses the point: ‘No one has ever wanted to be in a meeting.’

In the ad, a user brags: “Can I be in three meetings at once?” “Watch me,” complete with a frowning woman at a computer. Actual office workers were not sold on the function.

“I’m not an expert on Microsoft Copilot, but what feature specifically is enabling this to work?” one tech worker said in an Instagram video reacting to the ad. “This is implying they got the AI sitting in the meeting for her, but I haven’t heard about that feature.”

“They are marketing this like crazy and I’m like how on earth is it going to be productive if like a third of the meeting attendees are just these AI stand ins,” another user commented. “Most meetings could be a well written email.”

“Copilot, enabling burnout, overwork, underpay and untimely death of people,” another said.