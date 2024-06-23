THE CORBYNIZATION OF THE DEMOCRATIC PARTY CONTINUES APACE: White House promotes Biden official who compared police to slave patrols, wants to abolish ICE.

Tyler Cherry sparked controversy last year after social media posts surfaced in which he blasted law enforcement and promoted “Russiagate.”

“Praying for #Baltimore, but praying even harder for an end to a capitalistic police state motivated by explicit and implicit racial biases,” Cherry posted in 2015 amid riots that were sparked following the death of Freddie Gray, a Black man, in police custody in Baltimore.

“Cheersing in bars to ending the occupation of Palestine — no shame and f— your glares #ISupportGaza #FreePalestine,” Cherry said on July 25, 2014, in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Cherry also has a history of criticizing Republicans on social media, including in 2017 when he said that conservatives in the Republican Party were focused on “white grievance politics.”

“The Tea Party was never about the debt/deficit but about racism and white grievance politics,” he wrote on X.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, White House senior deputy press secretary Andrew Bates said, “We’re very proud to have Tyler on the team.”