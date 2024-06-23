‘THAT’S SWEET, THEY’RE ILLEGAL ALIENS:’ President Of Major Conservative Think Tank Sends MSNBC Hosts Into Overtime Over Illegal Immigration.

[Former Bernie Sanders and Kamala Harris flack Symone Sanders-Townsend] then appeared to override co-host and former Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairman Michael Steele’s attempt to close out the segment, saying, “I think we want to take a couple more minutes,” despite being “called to wrap.”

“I’ll stay as long as you want,” [Dr. Kevin Roberts, the president of the Heritage Foundation] remarked.

“So what do these people do? What are they doing now?” Steele asked Roberts.

“Which people?” Roberts asked.

“The folks, the 11 million, 20 million, whatever you wanna deport,” Steele clarified.

Roberts told Steele that “a lot of them are committing crimes” and referenced the alleged murder of Jocelyn Nungaray, 12, by two Venezuelan migrants in Houston. Nungaray’s body was found Monday.

“So that’s one, that’s one, out of 11 million,” Steele said. “What is, what is— ”

“We can take the remaining time of this segment and I can give you a lot of examples,” Roberts responded as Sanders-Townsend cut in with statistics.

Sanders-Townsend insisted she was “just giving the numbers,” prompting Roberts to challenge her to “tell that to the survivors of these people” whose family members were killed.

“What is the different between an illegal immigrant who who unfortunately engages in that activity?” Steele asked Roberts.

“We don’t like that — I wanna be clear. We don’t use the term ‘illegal.’ Undocumented individual,” Sanders-Townsend chimed in.

“That’s sweet. They’re illegal aliens,” Roberts said.