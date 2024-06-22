WOEING: Astronauts stranded in space face further setback to return home.

Nasa has again delayed the return of two US astronauts currently stranded on the International Space Station.

Barry “Butch” Wilmore and Sunita Williams were due to return to Earth on June 26 after faults with the Boeing spacecraft forced the astronauts to remain aboard the space station two weeks longer than planned.

On Friday, Nasa said it was taking more time to review the thruster malfunctions and helium leaks that caused the first delay.

The ISS mission was Boeing’s first crewed space launch after more than a decade of planning, during which two launches had to be aborted at late notice.

It was scheduled to last only eight days, but helium leaks and issues with the spacecraft’s thrusters delayed its return by two weeks.