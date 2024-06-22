[Amandla] Stenberg hasn’t been taking the criticism very well, and she recently had a total meltdown, writing a “diss track” of her critics. Prepare to read some of the dumbest, most woke lyrics in history.

“They spinning ‘woke,’ bastardize it and appropriate it. Last I recall, woke was something we created, speak truth to power, keep an eye out for you silly racists,” she says.

“Now they use it to describe anything they threatened by … it was all about people recognizing bigotry, the power of community, not fodder for your clickbait,” she exclaims.

Stenberg also says she has been “taking bullshit” from her critics for centuries, by virtue of having enslaved ancestors.

“I’m sick and fucking tired of suppressing my rage. 400 years of taking their bullshit to compartmentalize like my ancestors had to encaged,” she raps.

“If you don’t confront the pain that you live with it’ll manifest as addiction, disease, and hate. I’ve seen the infection repression can give ya, I’m not gonna be the next one sent to an early grave,” she says.