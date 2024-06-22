DISPATCHES FROM WEIMAR AMERICA: ‘Non-Binary’ Star of The Acolyte Has Total Meltdown, Writes Woke ‘Diss Track’ of Star Wars Fans.
[Amandla] Stenberg hasn’t been taking the criticism very well, and she recently had a total meltdown, writing a “diss track” of her critics. Prepare to read some of the dumbest, most woke lyrics in history.
“They spinning ‘woke,’ bastardize it and appropriate it. Last I recall, woke was something we created, speak truth to power, keep an eye out for you silly racists,” she says.
“Now they use it to describe anything they threatened by … it was all about people recognizing bigotry, the power of community, not fodder for your clickbait,” she exclaims.
Stenberg also says she has been “taking bullshit” from her critics for centuries, by virtue of having enslaved ancestors.
“I’m sick and fucking tired of suppressing my rage. 400 years of taking their bullshit to compartmentalize like my ancestors had to encaged,” she raps.
“If you don’t confront the pain that you live with it’ll manifest as addiction, disease, and hate. I’ve seen the infection repression can give ya, I’m not gonna be the next one sent to an early grave,” she says.
Yeah, I’m sure that’ll bring the disillusioned fans back into the fold. What a great decision by Disney to hand hundreds of millions of dollars to a far-left director obsessed with “LGBTQ+ representation” who had zero relevant experience so she could go cast some ultra-woke social justice warrior to crap all over those who have made Star Wars the success it used to be. Absolutely brilliant.
How bad is the Acolyte? This bad:
Related: Disney VP Takes Leave of Absence After Date with Undercover Reporter for James O’Keefe.
Michael Giordano went on a date arranged though an online service and got a lot more than he bargained for. His date was working for O’Keefe and prompted him with questions about what DEI looks like behind the scenes. Giordana said he’d personally applied for many jobs during his 11 years at the company and has seen more diverse candidates with less experience get the promotions. He says one of his friends in HR told him, “Look, nobody else is going to tell you this, Mike, but they’re not considering any white males for this job. They just aren’t.”
But Giordano wasn’t the only person who missed out because of race. He told a story about a candidate for a promotion who was mixed race, with one black parent and one white parent. He described this person as “half-black but didn’t appear half-black.” Giordano says a creative executive at the company interceded, saying something like “that’s not what’s wanted.” He added, “They wanted somebody in meetings who would appear a certain way and he wasn’t gonna bring that to the meeting.”
When it comes to casting their TV projects, Giordano said the company was very careful about what was said openly but suggested there were codes used to indicated what the bosses wanted to see. For instance, saying that they wanted something other than the usual suspects. But at times, Giordano said they were more blunt and simply said something like, “There’s no way we’re hiring a white male.” Giordano predicts that at some point there will be a lawsuit over these practices.
