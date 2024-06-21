ARE THE OTHER ONE-THIRD ON DRUGS? JustTheNews has a blockbuster story out today, with John Solomon reporting that an Associated Press/University of Chicago poll shows that two thirds of Americans believe Joe Biden did something illegal or unethical:

“The two chairmen leading Joe Biden’s impeachment inquiry are zeroing in on a simple question that could transform their case: With so many red flags surrounding Hunter Biden, did U.S intelligence or the FBI give then-Vice President Joe Biden or his boss, President Barack Obama, briefings about the risks of the Biden family business?”

Of course it’s a simple question. One so simple that the media trying to drag POTATUS across the finish line again are not capable of asking.

I’m so old that I remember once-respectable news organizations asking “What did the President know, and when did he know it?“