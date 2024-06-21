NIFTY: SpaceX unveils backpack-sized ‘Starlink Mini’ satellite internet antenna for $599. “The Starlink Mini antenna is about the size and weight of a laptop, at just over two pounds and measuring at about 12 inches by 10 inches by 1.5 inches. It’s roughly half the size and one-third the weight of Starlink’s Standard antenna.”
