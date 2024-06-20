GROWTH: Nvidia’s Gains Have Made It Bigger Than Europe’s Largest Stock Markets.

Nvidia (NVDA) shares continued to rise on Thursday, extending the AI chipmaker’s lead on Microsoft (MSFT), which it overtook as the world’s most valuable company on Tuesday.

Nvidia’s rise in the ranks of the world’s largest companies has been meteoric to say the least. Its market value has already doubled this year, after tripling last year. It has added $1 trillion in market capitalization—more than Warren Buffett’s storied Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B), in the 23 trading days since May 20, according to a Deutsche Bank note distributed Thursday morning.1

And with a market capitalization of more than $3.4 trillion, Nvidia has in recent weeks become larger than the respective stock markets of Germany, France, and the U.K.