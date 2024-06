SUSTAINABILITY:

Everyone is posting that the annualized number is about $1.059 trillion.

However the interest on the debt for just May 2024 was $103 billion. Debt will grow another $2 trillion or more in the next 12 months.

We are already on pace for over $1.2 trillion in annualized payments… https://t.co/ZF0yrmHmJm

— Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) June 18, 2024