PROBABLY BECAUSE OF MY SUV: Earth’s rotating inner core is starting to slow down — and it could alter the length of our days. “Since scientists started mapping Earth’s inner layers with detailed seismic activity records around 40 years ago, the inner core has rotated slightly faster than the mantle and the crust. But in a new study, published June 12 in the journal Nature, researchers found that since 2010, the inner core has been slowing down and is now rotating a bit more slowly than our planet’s outer layers.”

No word yet how this will affect hurricane season but you know it will be bad.