WE’VE ENTERED THE “LIBRARIES REPLACE PAGES IN THE ENCYCLOPEDIA” PHASE OF OUR SOVIETIZATION: Check Out the Latest Video the White House Will Call a ‘Cheap Fake’ Before It’s Scrubbed.

Related:

This is correct. CBS News digitally manipulates the footage by blurring out the widened footage and cuts the part out of Biden wandering off. They literally created their own "Cheap Fake" according to everyone's new favorite definition. https://t.co/KP8VE14hpI — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 19, 2024

Maybe not everything the Left claims is projection — but only maybe.