EVERYTHING IS GOING SWIMMINGLY: Lawmaker says watchdog’s report on FDA handling of infant formula crisis confirms panel’s findings.

The report by the Inspector General of the Health and Human Services Department comes two years after the FDA’s investigation into the Abbott baby formula contamination that caused nine infant deaths and triggered a nationwide formula shortage in 2022.

“The long-awaited audit by HHS’ OIG confirms findings by the House Oversight Committee that the 2022 nationwide infant formula crisis was exacerbated by dysfunction and delay within the FDA,” said Rep. Lisa McClain, Michigan Republican and chair of the subcommittee on Health Care and Financial Services.

“This audit confirms testimony by multiple former FDA officials before the subcommittee that the FDA’s failure to heed whistleblower warnings, failure to conduct adequate inspections, and slow responsiveness had serious implications,” she said.

Ms. McClain released documents obtained by the committee during a recent hearing with FDA Commissioner Robert Califf indicating that Biden administration officials knew about the infant formula shortage months before they took action.