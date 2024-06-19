DISPATCHES FROM WEIMAR AMERICA: Kappa Kappa Gamma Women Lose Last-Ditch Appeal To Remove ‘Voyeuristic’ Trans-Identified Male From Their Sorority House. “The Tenth Circuit Court of Appeals has rejected a lawsuit filed by six members of a Wyoming sorority challenging the admission of a 6’2″, 260-pound trans-identified male, who the women have alleged has “watched” them undress with a visible erection. The University of Wyoming’s chapter of Kappa Kappa Gamma (KKG), the complainants argued, caused the women ’emotional distress in a personalized and unique way’ and circumvented voting bylaws in their 2022 decision to admit Dallin ‘Artemis’ Langford as a member of the sorority.”