KEVIN DOWNEY JR: Why Did the White House Allegedly Kill an Anti-Corruption Bill? You Know Why! “Rep. Katie Porter (D-Calif.) and Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.) joined forces — and lined up the necessary votes — to push the bill forward. Then three Democrats did an about-face and pulled their support.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.