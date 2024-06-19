SOD OFF SWAMPY: Climate Activists Vandalize Stonehenge with Spray Paint.

Supporters of the climate-activism organization Just Stop Oil sprayed paint on World Heritage Site Stonehenge and were arrested on Wednesday, just before thousands are expected to visit the historic structures for the summer solstice.

“Today’s action has come days after the Labour party’s manifesto has recommitted them to stopping all future licences for new oil and gas, should they form the next government,” reads a statement by Just Stop Oil. The United Kingdom will hold a general election on July 4, 2024.

Niamh Lynch, a 21-year-old undergraduate student at Oxford University, and Rajan Naidu, 73, began spraying orange powder paint on Stonehenge around noon, according to a press release by Just Stop Oil. The Wiltshire Police arrived at Stonehenge and arrested these two individuals on suspicion of damaging the ancient monument. In 2022, Naidu was one of 51 Just Stop Oil campaigners who was arrested for breach of an injunction, and because it was his third breach of the injunction, he was sentenced to 34 days in prison.

“Continuing to burn coal, oil and gas will result in the death of millions. We have to come together to defend humanity or we risk everything,” a spokesperson for Just Stop Oil said in a statement. “That’s why Just Stop Oil is demanding that our next government sign up to a legally binding treaty to phase out fossil fuels by 2030.”

Video footage released by GB News shows bystanders grabbing the two demonstrators and attempting to seize the spray-paint cans.