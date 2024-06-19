BEEGE WELBORN: I Don’t Want to Get Anyone’s Hopes Up, But…THERE’S BEEN TALK.

So, this is all just kind of fun speculation, mind you. Brought on, of course, not by my twisted imagination – even I have my limits – but by a convergence of events and signs from the Heavens.

First, what was that rumble from the turgid bowels of the WaPo?

Was Taylor Lorenz hacking up another hairball?

Gads, no.

It’s someone once mistaken for a respected columnist. And what she had to say was shocking in the extreme…but, oh, so tempting…

Democrats are wrestling with an age-old problem Maybe Hillary Clinton could come to the rescue.

DON’T PLAY WITH THEIR EMOTIONS THAT WAY.