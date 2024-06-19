IN 21st CENTURY COLORADO, EVEN THE CAKES ARE TRANSITIONING: Colorado Supreme Court to hear arguments in transgender cake case.

The Colorado Supreme Court will hear arguments Tuesday in a lawsuit against a Christian baker who refused to make a cake celebrating a gender transition, one of three such cases from the state that have pitted LGBTQ+ civil rights against First Amendment rights. Two cases have centered on baker Jack Phillips, who in 2012 refused to bake a cake for a gay couple’s wedding. Phillips partially prevailed before the U.S. Supreme Court in that case in 2018.

Colorado is 104,094 square miles in size, and has a population of 5.84 million people. How on earth can it function with only one bakery?