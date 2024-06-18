DISNEY MAKES SURPRISE IN-KIND CONTRIBUTION TO TRUMP 2024 ELECTION CAMPAIGN! Joy Behar, Rachel Maddow Warn Donald Trump Could Cancel The View If He Wins Election. “To recap: Rachel Maddow says Trump might put her in a camp with illegal aliens. Brian Stelter says Trump could ‘punish’ him. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y. says Trump may place her in prison. And Joy Behar says Trump could cancel ‘The View.’ Enough already. Donald Trump is already polling ahead of Joe Biden. No need to entice voters more.”
