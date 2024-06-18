OLD SCHOOL: The rise of MEI: merit, excellence and intelligence.

MEI — merit, excellence, and intelligence — will determine hiring at Scale AI, declares CEO Alexandr Wang in a statement. “That means we hire only the best person for the job, we seek out and demand excellence, and we unapologetically prefer people who are very smart.”

An MIT dropout, Wang became the world’s youngest self-made billionaire at age 25, by supplying AI companies with “human workers and software services that label and test the data used to train” their models.

“We do not unfairly stereotype, tokenize, or otherwise treat anyone as a member of a demographic group rather than as an individual,” Wang wrote. “We believe that people should be judged by the content of their character — and, as colleagues, be additionally judged by their talent, skills, and work ethic.”