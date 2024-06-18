DISPATCHES FROM THE BLUE ZONES: California Jewelry Store Looted In Broad Daylight. “Daylight jewelry store robberies were hardly unknown before, but these large mobs of smash-and-grab looting are a direct result of Democrats decriminalizing shoplifting. Even though the haul here is clearly above the $950 limit of Proposition 47, California criminals that have honed their looting skills on smaller value targets are clearly seeking fatter scores, and show no hesitation in branching out to hit targets in affluent cities.”

Giuliani/Bratton-style “broken windows” policing might have nipped this problem in the bud but that would be racist or something.