ABOUT THAT BIG CRIME REDUCTION…: Secret Service agent robbed at gunpoint after Biden fundraiser. “On Saturday evening, a Secret Service employee had his bag stolen at gunpoint near a Southern California residential community, according to the Tustin Police Department. The agent fired his service weapon during the robbery, though it’s unknown whether the suspect was injured because they have not been located yet.”
