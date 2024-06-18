PAULA BOLYARD [VIP]: Did Fox News Just Let the Cat Out of the Bag? “I flipped on Fox News for a few minutes yesterday after the Cleveland Indians game ended (don’t get me started on the name change) and thought I was watching MSNBC. First, Eric Shawn went to bat for a gun-grabber, trying to gin up fear about the recent Supreme Court decision to rescind the bump stock ban. But then it got worse.”