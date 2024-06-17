DON’T GET COCKY BUT DO POP SOME CORN: CNN’s Enten: We’re Watching Historic Numbers Of Black Voters Under 50 Giving Up On Democratic Party. “Look at Black voters under the age of 50. Holy cow, folks, Joe Biden was up by 80 points among this group back at this point in 2020. Look at where that margin has careened down towards. It’s just — get this — 37 points. That lead has dropped by more than half.”