FLASHBACK: Retired WNBA Player Reveals She Was Bullied for Being Straight. “Wiggins, a four-time All-American at Stanford, asserts she was targeted for harassment from the time she was drafted by Minnesota because she is heterosexual and a nationally popular figure, of whom many other players were jealous.”
