AXIOS: Biden backstory: Runs darkened by family trauma, addiction.

To my eyes, the Axios report reads like an attempt to generate sympathy for Biden, and it doesn’t contain much you probably didn’t already know. There is something newsworthy in the lead, however: “The recent courtroom revelations about the turmoil in Joe Biden’s family have left some of his aides torn about whether he should have run for president at all.”

White House senior staff meeting this morning going to be lit, folks. pic.twitter.com/5IGo8oXadI — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) June 17, 2024

Indeed.