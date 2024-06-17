POSTMODERN MANNERS: Brides and grooms are cracking down on wedding guests and publicly shaming those who don’t comply with their gift registries and dress codes.

Desires for picture-perfect weddings, bachelor and bachelorette parties, or baby showers have led to skyrocketing costs and increased stress around planning for new parents or engaged couples. But now, guests are feeling the pressure as well.

Recently, brides, grooms, and expectant parents have gotten more particular about what they’d like for their guests to wear and the gifts they’d be happy to receive, and they’re becoming increasingly more demanding of their expectations on their special day.

Taking things a step further, some are also publicly shaming their guests on forums like TikTok and Reddit.

One bride berated a guest for sending her $100 on Venmo a few days after the wedding, saying it felt a “bit disrespectful,” according to a Reddit thread, which also said the guest had been late to the wedding. Out of disappointment, the bride sent back the money, saying she had expected more.