POLITICIAN GRILLED: Chuck Schumer Posts Picture of a Barbeque Fail and Is Ratioed So Hard He Deletes It. (But We’ve Got It!)

At Outkick the Coverage, David Hookstead adds, “It’s great to see the internet come together to win one for the good guys. Chuck Schumer is one of the most powerful people in the country and has been for a long time. Yet, it didn’t save him from being bullied into deleting a grilling photo. The internet can truly be an incredible place at times. How is it possible that Chuck Schumer doesn’t know how to grill a simple burger patty? Cheese on raw meat? What was he thinking? A child could have done it better, and yet, a powerful Democrat Senator couldn’t.”