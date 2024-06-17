I’VE READ THIS STORY BEFORE AND IT NEVER ENDS WELL: Suppose They Threw an Arms Race But Only One Side Showed Up. “The seeds of World War III — which ended with America’s humiliating retreat from everything west of Hawaii in the Pacific and recognition of Communist Chinese hegemony over the region — were planted in the 1990s.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.