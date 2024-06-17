HAPPY BELATED FATHER’S DAY: Schumer Deleted This Humiliating Tweet But the Internet Is Forever. “The post included a lovely photo of Schumer… DOING WHAT TO PERFECTLY GOOD MEAT?”
Also, my recipe for the world’s second-best beef jerky.
