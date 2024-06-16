STILL NOT READY FOR PRIMETIME: McDonalds is removing its AI drive-thru voice ordering system from over 100 restaurants after its mishaps went viral. “One video showed a woman attempting to order water and a cup of vanilla ice cream. The AI system accounted for those items but incorrectly added four ketchup packets and three butter packets to her order.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.