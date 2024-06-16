DON’T TRUST CHINA. CHINA IS ASSHOE: Boeing and Airbus planes were constructed with ‘fake’ Chinese titanium that could cause their jets to break apart in mid-air, FAA fears.

The Federal Aviation Administration revealed the problem after Boeing reported it to the agency when it was notified by parts supplier Spirit AeroSystems.

Spirit is the same company that made the door on the 737 Max plane that suffered a door blowout on January 5 and began Boeing’s recent spate of problems.

Faked documentation certifying the authenticity of the titanium could mean it was not up to standard or tested to withstand the rigors of air travel.

The FAA said it was ‘investigating the scope and impact of the issue’ and how it could affect the safety of the unknown number of planes using the parts.