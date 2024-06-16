21st CENTURY HEADLINES: Scientists say they may have found evidence of “Dyson spheres” created by advanced extraterrestrial civilizations.

Other astronomers, meanwhile, have proposed that the putative Dyson spheres might just be interference from nearby, hot, dust-obscured galaxies (or Hot DOGs), which are “surrounded by enormous, thick clouds of dust” and are “very good at emitting infrared radiation.”

The scientists who discovered the potential spheres are more than willing to admit that they might not in fact be what they appear to be. They’re going to do what every good scientist does in these situations: Seek more data, particularly via the James Webb Space Telescope, which can make direct observations of the stars.