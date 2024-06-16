JEFF DUNETZ: Father’s Day Still Strange Without Dad.

When I was down in Florida just before he passed away, Dad was fighting dementia. He was desperately trying to hold on to his memory, continually reviewing everyone’s names, his kid’s names, the names of his children’s kids, the layout of our homes, etc. Incredibly, through that desperate struggle, my father kept talking and singing happily because that was my Dad.

I have two adult children, who bring me joy all the time. But celebrating Father’s Day together on Sunday can’t be as joyous as it was five years ago because my Dad won’t be there.