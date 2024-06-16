ROGER KIMBALL: The Joe Biden Shuffle defines the G7.
Biden spokesmen objected that the clip was taken “out of context.” The president, you see, was merely registering the presence of another parachutist who landed just out of the picture’s frame. My own view is that more context makes Biden’s performance seem even worse. As one naughty commentator put, if you look at the longer clip, Biden’s behavior is “even more horrifying,” more geriatric, more porous, “A dull head among windy spaces,” as T.S. Eliot put it in “Gerontion.“
Speaking of Eliot, Joe Biden is the perfect “objective correlative” for the G7 and kindred pustules of globalist exhibitionism. The pop singer Michael Jackson popularized a dance move known as the Moonwalk. Joe Biden gave the group its signature move: an alarming rictus, hoisted upon a vacant stare by a wizened, trembling hand, propelled uncertainly forward with halting steps and slow. Ladies and Gentlemen, it’s the Joe Biden Shuffle. It will not, I am confident, be widely imitated — outside the parlors of late-night comedy, anyway — but it is certain to be long remembered.
He’s fine, absolutely fine:
Everyone freaking out about that Biden clip at G7.
I found the full video. The longer clip, in context, is even more horrifying. pic.twitter.com/obFINP7RNE
— Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) June 13, 2024
Just ask Joe Scarborough:
SUPERCUT!
Corporate media: Don't believe your lying eyes, Biden's never been sharper! pic.twitter.com/FW6e2ZPT5i
— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 15, 2024
Besides, Barry assures me his former veep is fine as well:
Obama has to grab his hand to signal it’s time to move and then has his hand on his back the entire time to guide him off stage. Biden is not okay. They’ll all tell you not to believe your eyes, but my gosh is this obvious. https://t.co/3CJ72PYhA0
— Brittany (@bccover) June 16, 2024