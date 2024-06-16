¡NO PASARÁN!: “A banana republic—if you can keep it.”

What [Alvin] Bragg did was to turn a misdemeanor — whose statute of limitations had expired — into a felony under a New York statute that requires an accompanying crime without ever explaining what that secondary crime was.

We are bequeathing our children and grandchildren a completely different country than the one our parents, grandparents and Founders bequeathed to us.