¡NO PASARÁN!: “A banana republic—if you can keep it.”
What [Alvin] Bragg did was to turn a misdemeanor — whose statute of limitations had expired — into a felony under a New York statute that requires an accompanying crime without ever explaining what that secondary crime was.
We are bequeathing our children and grandchildren a completely different country than the one our parents, grandparents and Founders bequeathed to us.
Read the whole thing. Joe’s boss did promise “fundamental transformation,” so he can least boast that he delivered just that.